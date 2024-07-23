Govt advocates may have colluded with 'big cartel' that seeks high compensation: DCM

Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday told the assembly that government advocates may have colluded with a "big cartel" that seeks high compensation for land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement in connection with irrigation projects on river Krishna.

Shivakumar, who is also the water resources minister, stressed on the need for a comprehensive probe into it and the removal of government advocates dealing with these cases.

He was responding to senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's question regarding government expenditure on the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd (KBJNL) and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL), during question hour.

"I have called a meeting in this regard, and I'm bringing it to the notice of the House -- I’m a little panicked while reviewing, regarding the land acquisition," Shivakumar said.

"Earlier, people gave up their lands for just Rs 2,000-3,000. Until five years ago, we had cases of people letting go of their lands for just Rs 10,000 per acre. But now, it looks like there’s a big cartel," he said.

He said he would soon call a meeting with the law and revenue ministers in this regard, and cited various court orders regarding the compensation. "In Vijayapura, Bagalkote and Raichur (districts) in about 2,000 cases an average Rs 74 lakh per acre is being taken as compensation through courts, and in some places for submerged land, in about 285 cases, courts have ordered compensation at an average Rs 1.26 crore per acre." For rehabilitation in 367 cases, the compensation of an average Rs 5.18 crore per acre has been ordered by the courts, he said. "We can't pay this much in Bengaluru itself." The DCM said, "After discussion with the law minister, I want to remove all government advocates who are dealing with these cases. We need to know who’s booked. There is a need for a comprehensive investigation... We will have to file appeals before the high court, or else we will not be able to complete (the project)... We will have to remove (govt advocates) and bring in a new team." PTI KSU ANE