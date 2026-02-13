Govt-aided college's employee siphons off Rs 1 crore in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) A Class IV employee of a government-aided college in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit allegedly siphoned off Rs 1.01 crore from the state treasury by generating fake bills and transferring the funds to his wife's bank account, officials said.

The fraud surfaced after Bank of Baroda flagged suspicious transactions in the savings account and froze Rs 65.53 lakh. The accused, Ilham Shamsi, had already withdrawn Rs 36.41 lakh through UPI, according to records.

Shamsi was appointed as a peon but was allegedly performing clerical duties at the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) office. Officials said he opened a savings account in his wife Arshi Khatoon's name in June 2024 and allegedly began routing treasury funds into it from September that year.

Bank records show that between September 2024 and December 17, 2025, as many as 98 transfers amounting to Rs 1.01 crore were made from the treasury to the account.

District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh ordered a probe after the matter was reported on December 17, 2025, and constituted a three-member committee under Chief Development Officer Rajendra Kumar Srivastava.

CDO Srivastava said, "A notice was issued to the District Inspector of Schools on February 5 seeking records. Prima facie, several irregularities have come to light. Action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report."