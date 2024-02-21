Govt aiming to have BC Sakhi in every panchayat of country: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Business Correspondent Sakhis have played a key role in bringing down NPAs for Self-Help Groups, and the government is looking at having at least one such correspondent in every panchayat, Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said.

As the institutional financing is in focus, Business Correspondent (BC) Sakhis have become a crucial link between banks and rural population who go door-to-door helping people in villages with accessing institutional credit and other banking facilities.

The government is focusing on engaging over 10 crore women with Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

According to the Rural Development Ministry, there are around 1,22,915 BC Sakhis at present. The ministry is, however, aiming to have at least one BC Sakhi in all of the around 2.5 lakh panchayats in the country, Singh said.

"Women of the Self Help Groups can be ambassadors for entrepreneurship in India... When the Modi government came to power, the non-performing assets (NPA) of the SHGs was 9.58 per cent in 2014, it has now gone down to 1.8 per cent," he said.

Nearly Rs 6.96 lakh crore of bank credit has been accessed by the SHGs since 2013-14, according to the ministry.

The rural development minister said access to institutional finance, and waiver provided on interest has made a huge difference for the women in these SHGs, improving the repayment of loans taken by them.

"The government's approach is to provide sustainable livelihood and women-led development. We are looking at having BC Sakhis and Bank Sakhis across all panchayats to further ease access to banking," he said.

Both BC Sakhis and Bank Sakhis are a gender focused variant of the traditional Business Correspondent model. Women from SHGs, who have education till Class 10 at least, are given training and deployed in these positions.

While the BC Sakhis go around a village to provide access to banking, Bank Sakhis are stationed at the bank branches to help people with paperwork and other processes to access institutional finance.

At present, there are 46,352 Bank Sakhis across 56,764 rural bank branches.

According to figures available with the ministry, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 42,666 BC Sakhis, followed by Madhya Pradesh (10,850), and Rajasthan (10,559).

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), providing financial literacy to women has also been in focus, Singh said. "Over 2.75 crore women have been trained in financial literacy." Facilitating access to adequate, affordable and timely institutional credit and other financial services for the rural poor is central to the DAY-NRLM strategy.

The minister said these steps will consolidate the foundation for enabling women SHG members to earn over Rs 1 lakh per year, for meeting the targets under the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme announced by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme on August 15, 2023. Initially, the government's target was enabling two crore women to earn Rs 1 lakh per annum, which was revised in the Budget and the target was made three crore women. PTI AO AO KVK KVK