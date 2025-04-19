Govt aiming to take healthcare facilities to remotest parts of Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is planning to develop an entire network of quality healthcare facilities in the state to make healthcare available to everyone, including those staying in the remotest parts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

"Today Maharashtra is becoming a hub for healthcare facilities and all type of quality healthcare facilities are available in the state, but now we want to develop an entire network in this state where this quality healthcare is also available to the last man of the society, the one who also stays in the remotest area," the chief minister said while addressing 22nd Mumbai LIVE Endoscopy Course, hosted by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The state government with the help of doctors and technology can reach the remotest area and can serve the last person, he stated.

"...it is very important that every person in our country gets quality, accessible and affordable healthcare, and I think that's what we are trying to do. In Maharashtra in the last two years we have started 10 new medical colleges because we need a huge pool of doctors and healthcare personnel to serve the last one of the society," he added.

Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Group CEO, HN Reliance Foundation and Reliance Foundation HealthCare Initiatives, said, "We are proud to support platforms like Mumbai LIVE Endoscopy that empower clinical excellence and medical education on a global stage." The hospital is at the forefront of advancing technologically driven and AI driven treatment protocols for patients from all sections of the society, she added.

Dr Amit Maydeo, Chairman of Gastrosciences of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, said diseases of the Digestive system are on exponential rise in the world and with the new GI Endoscopic treatment modalities, many can now be cured without the need for surgery.

"Using advanced technology, even cancers can now be detected in the very early stage and many illnesses can be cured using minimally invasive techniques," he added. PTI SM KRK