Govt aims at making Jharkhand free from drug abuse: CM

Ranchi, Jun 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday said his government aims at making the state free from drug abuse.

He warned that drug peddlers and those involved in the farming of narcotic substances would not be spared.

"Students and youths are the future of the state and the country. Drug peddlers target them and lure them into narcotic substances. This not only destroys their future but also the future of the state and the country. We have to take a resolution to make Jharkhand free from drug abuse," Soren said.

The chief minister was speaking at the concluding ceremony of a week-long awareness campaign against the use of narcotic substances.

Soren said that his government has been taking action against people involved in drug peddling and farming of narcotic substances.

In Jharkhand, 164 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in the smuggling of narcotic substances, and the seizures of such material worth over Rs 20 crore were made in the first five months of 2024, an official said.

The CM expressed concern over spreading of drug abuse, which he termed harmful to the state like Jharkhand.

Soren urged youths to inform administrations if they find farming of narcotic substances in any part of the state.

The awareness campaign against drug abuse commenced on June 19. A series of programmes such as marathons, cycling, quiz, painting contests and human chains were organised across the state as part of it. PTI SAN BDC