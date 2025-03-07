Govt aims to achieve zero unemployment in Goa, says CM Sawant

Panaji, Mar 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said his government has set a target to achieve "zero unemployment" in the state and urged the youth to grab job opportunities in the private sector.

Addressing a gathering at the government-organised job and internship fair at Ravindra Bhavan in Sankhalim, Sawant said there are enough vacancies but not enough applicants in the coastal state.

"We want to achieve zero unemployment in Goa. There are job opportunities in the state, and youngsters should grab them," he said.

Jobs are available in the private sector, but there are "not enough applicants", he said.

The chief minister urged unemployed youths to enrol in the PM Internship Scheme, under which there are 1,000 vacancies in Goa, with salaries ranging from Rs 15,000-20,000 per month.

He said youngsters can gain experience in the private sector before applying for government jobs.

Sawant said the state government will make it mandatory for applicants to have experience in a particular field before recruiting them for government service.

"Don't wait for government jobs. Grab opportunities in the private sector and build your experience," he appealed to job aspirants. PTI RPS ARU