Govt aims to amplify its efforts to reach every adolescent: Health Secretary

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The government aims to amplify its efforts to reach every adolescent regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds by fostering partnerships with NGOs and community leaders, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said Thursday.

India has and will continue to remain steadfast in its commitment to nurturing adolescents' talents, supporting their ambitions and empowering them to build a brighter, inclusive future for all, Chandra said at the launch of the "Economic Case for Investment in the Well-being of Adolescents in India" report, here.

The report builds on the global findings presented in the "Adolescents in a Changing World: The Case for Urgent Investment" which was commissioned by the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), and released at the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The latest report highlights significant improvements in adolescent wellbeing in India over recent decades, showcasing the government's extensive policies and programmes aimed at promoting the health and well-being of adolescents.

India has the largest population of adolescents in the world (253 million and growing), Chandra said, adding, "Our adolescents are the backbone of our future, embodying the promise of a vibrant and progressive nation." Highlighting India's unequivocal commitment to the wellbeing of adolescents, he said, "We recognise that ensuring their health, education, and empowerment is vital to achieving our national and international development goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)." The government is dedicated to creating an environment where adolescents can thrive, make informed decisions, and contribute meaningfully to society, he said.

He also highlighted that India is the first country to launch the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), a dedicated programme to reach out to the 253 million adolescents -- male and female, rural and urban, married and unmarried, in and out-of-school adolescents -- with special focus on marginalised and under-served groups.

The School Health and Wellness Programme under the Ayushman Bharat aims to strengthen health promotion and disease prevention for schoolchildren using trained teachers, Chandra said.

The Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene is focused on adolescent girls to increase awareness and promote menstrual hygiene, he said.

"By fostering partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community leaders, and international agencies, we aim to amplify our efforts and reach every adolescent, regardless of their socioeconomic background," he stated.

Chandra also informed that India is on the cusp of launching the U-WIN platform which is modelled on the Co-WIN platform.

It will have a transformative impact on not just storing the health records of every child but also in digitising these records as well as in monitoring, identifying and rectifying the challenges that arise, he said.

Ministry of Education Additional Secretary Anandrao V Patil highlighted the increased budgetary allocation for school education and modifications being made in curriculum.

PMNCH Executive Director Rajat Khosla noted the worlds' adolescents population is 1.5 billion, one-fifth of whom reside in India. Commending the government's initiatives towards this significant population group, he pointed out that adolescents face various challenges including violence, early pregnancies etc.

He underscored the economic and social imperatives of investing in adolescents and applauded the Rs 2 lakh-crore budgetary allocation made by the government towards adolescents' wellbeing in the Union Budget 2024-25.

"India is a beacon of hope not only to LMIC (Low-or Middle-Income Country) but to other countries across the world. India has shown that empowerment of adolescents can be done," he remarked.

Dr Rodrigo H Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, noted that the government of India is taking various initiatives to reap its demographic dividends.

"The country has achieved important triumphs in various health indicators", he said, adding that investing in adolescents is a smart investment in the future of the nation.

"Achieving the SDGs would not be possible without investing in adolescents," he stated.