Govt aims to induct 5,171 women in CAPFs in 2025-26: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The government has set a target of inducting 5,171 women in Central Armed Police Forces in 2025-26, an around 60 per cent increase from 3,239 women recruited in the previous year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

According to data presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in response to a written question, the government aims to recruit 5,171 women in 2025-26, with the highest percentage of intake in the BSF.

The government plans to recruit 2,513 women in BSF, 1,192 in CRPF, 1,375 in ITBP and 91 in SSB in 2025-26, data showed.

"In January 2016, it was decided to reserve 33 per cent posts at the constable level for being filled up by women in CRPF to begin with and 14-15 per cent posts at the constable level in border guarding forces, i.e. BSF, SSB and ITBP," Rai said.

The minister said the government is taking every step to ensure safe working conditions, separate accommodation facilities, and gender-sensitive operational protocols for women CAPF personnel.

Listing out facilities extended to women sentinels, the minister said that as a part of operational protocol, women personnel are deployed generally in not less than a section strength or in buddy pair, while flexible time and shift systems are adopted wherever possible.

"They are being provided separate accommodation/barracks, rest room-cum-changing room and separate toilets. Creches and day care centres have also been provided to take care of their children.

"There is also provision for women-centric medical support to address women-specific health issues, Women Help Desks and confidential complaint mechanisms to address grievances related to sexual harassment," he said.

Regular gender sensitisation workshops are also being conducted to form a conducive environment, the Union minister said.