Govt aims to transform Delhi as education hub, says CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said her government aims to transform the national capital into an education hub, noting that while the city cannot be developed as an industrial centre due to restrictions on heavy industries, it can emerge as the foremost destination for learning.

Gupta, during the inauguration ceremony of Swami Vivekananda Bhawan at Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi's (AUD) Karampura campus, said, "That the biggest sector we can work on in Delhi is to make the city an education hub." She added, "Students searching for the best place to get an education should think of Delhi first. We have to make our system so strong that our children do not need to go abroad for higher studies." The newly inaugurated four-storey building is a state-of-the-art academic complex with 18 smart classrooms, two seminar halls, five laboratories and an electric and IT Hub, a statement released by the varsity read.

Gupta, addressing a large gathering of students and faculty, said, "Our students are not just dreaming about Delhi's future, they are building it." From artificial intelligence for smart governance to sustainable urban farming solutions and revitalising traditional crafts for inclusive growth, every idea reflects the vision of a stronger, smarter and more self-reliant Delhi, she said, adding that this is the spirit that will take Delhi forward towards 2047.

The chief minister also said she was proud to inaugurate the building under the "Sewa Pakhwara" being celebrated on the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the outreach initiatives of AUD and urged students to take up more research work in national and human interest.

"AUD is not limited to classrooms. It has adopted seven slum clusters and villages, is providing education and development to children, and is restoring 23 hectares of wetland with us," Sood said.

He added that spending on education is not an expenditure; it is the biggest investment for the future.

Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said the university recently hosted the National Inter-University Research Ideation Festival with the theme "Viksit Delhi @2047", which showcased the creativity and vision of young minds.

On the occasion, winners of the university's annual research festival "Shodhostav 2025" were also felicitated for their projects on governance, sustainability and cultural innovation, the statement said.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Harish Khurana and other leaders were also present during the inauguration ceremony.