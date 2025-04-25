Govt allots Rs 500 crore to upgrade DFS, new fire stations at under-served areas soon

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Delhi government has allocated a budget of Rs 500 crore for the upgrade of Delhi Fire Services, of which Rs 125 crore has been earmarked for procuring new equipment, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Friday.

"Our goal is to ensure that the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) is equipped with world-class tools and is always prepared for any emergency," the chief minister said after visiting the DFS headquarters accompanied by Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood.

The budget includes plans to introduce four aerial water towers, 17 water bowsers and 24 quick response vehicles, she said.

Also, new fire stations will come up in the under-served areas, while the existing firefighting equipment will be thoroughly inspected, repaired and upgraded to ensure readiness at all times.

"Each fire station will undergo significant upgrades to strengthen operational capabilities and improve infrastructure. A long-overdue revamp of the fire control room is also underway to transform it into a fully computerised, state-of-the-art hub," Gupta said.

Gupta also highlighted the government's commitment to rebuilding the dilapidated headquarters of Delhi Fire Services, a project being closely monitored by Sood for its timely completion.

"We want a highly efficient, modern and reliable fire service for the people of Delhi," Gupta said.

The government also plans to launch advanced programmes to prepare the firefighters for high-risk operations, she added.

She said that the DFS will be fully equipped with modern equipment and new fire units.

"Specially, 100 small and technically equipped fire vehicles/engines will be deployed for areas with narrow lanes. The fire control room will be equipped with a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system, allowing real-time tracking of all fire vehicles. Surveillance cameras will be installed in all fire vehicles/engines, and the control room will be technically upgraded. The fire control room staff will receive modern training," she said.

The chief minister also mentioned that a comprehensive roadmap for both short-term and long-term works has been prepared for modernising the fire service. Short-term works will include staff recruitment, equipment repair, and public awareness campaigns. Long-term works will include the development of a GIS-based centralised portal, modernisation of fire trucks and enhancing the fire service's capabilities to international standards through global partnerships.

The Delhi Fire Service will be equipped with cutting-edge equipment such as AWT vehicles, 32-meter turntable ladders and mini fire-fighting robots, which not only enhance efficiency in emergency situations but also ensure the safety of firefighters.

Gupta said that DFS is a strong and vital component of the capital's security infrastructure.

"Today, the DFS has 86 fire stations and over 3,000 firefighters who face more than 36,000 emergency situations annually. This number is the highest compared to any other metropolitan city in the country, demonstrating the efficiency and commitment of this force," Gupta said during her speech.

She said that government has already provided for aerial water tower, 17 water bowser and 24 quick reaction vehicles.

"The government is developing a centralised fire service management portal equipped with GIS and data analytics, enabling quick analysis and efficient management of emergency situations," she added.

The DFS demonstrated several advanced equipment to the chief minister with the objective of making it more technologically advanced and safer. These included articulated water tower vehicles, 32-meter turntable ladders, mini fire-fighting robots, and quick-response vehicles.

The articulated water tower vehicles are fully remote-controlled and equipped with thermal and optical cameras, ensuring the safety of firefighters while extinguishing fires in high-risk areas. Currently, two such vehicles are deployed, each at Connaught Place and Lakshmi Nagar fire stations.

To ensure firefighter safety, a mini fire-fighting robot is being deployed. This made-in-India device can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Celsius and is equipped with cameras for live video feeds. The robot can discharge 2,500 litres of water per minute, significantly reducing the risks involved in firefighting.

"To address the limitations, we've deployed 100 new fire tenders in strategic locations for quick response, especially in the unauthorised colonies and on small roads. This arrangement will ensure that vehicles are dispatched immediately when needed," he added.

The home minister also said that thorough inspections of elevators in the tall buildings, including those that reach up to 70 metres, are being conducted and there are plans to procure equipment that can reach up to 90 metres to ensure comprehensive coverage.

"On behalf of our government, I want to assure the people of Delhi that we are fully committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens," Sood said.