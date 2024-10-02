Govt allows non-forest depts to undertake disaster prevention work in forest areas

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Centre has said that in emergencies where the state forest department lacks the necessary technical expertise, other government departments may be allowed to carry out forestry activities in forests to prevent natural disasters.

The Union Environment Ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines detailing steps that can be taken to prevent or manage natural disasters in forest areas.

The guidelines were issued after Uttarakhand’s chief secretary wrote to the ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority, asking them to explore and evolve effective measures for areas prone to frequent forest fires.

The letter also called for mock drills to prepare forest staff before the fire season and requested permission for government departments to conduct soil and water conservation work in forest areas.

The issue was discussed in a meeting of the ministry’s Forest Advisory Committee on August 27.

In a letter to states and Union territories on Tuesday, the ministry said that according to the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, and related guidelines, certain forestry activities can be carried out in forest areas in emergency situations, such as natural disasters where immediate action is needed to protect wildlife, human lives, and property.

These activities include establishing and maintaining fire lines and building structures for soil and water conservation, such as check dams, water tanks, trenches, and pipelines.

However, the ministry said: "Under exceptional circumstances and non-availability of technical expertise, the state forest department, with a view to avert the natural disaster by ensuring efficient and effective preparatory works, may allow the other government departments to undertake the implementation of forestry activities for soil and water conservation activities in the forest area." The ministry clarified that only forestry activities that align with the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, and the working plan approved by the central government are permitted.

It also said that permission from the state forest department, under the Indian Forest Act of 1927, is needed before any work begins.

Approval from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) is required for the design and layout of the activities, and the DFO will supervise the work, according to the guidelines.

The ministry said that no harm should come to plants and animals, and cutting down trees is prohibited, except for pruning or clearing bushes if necessary.

According to the guidelines, the government department carrying out the work will bear the costs.

The forest's legal status will remain unchanged, and any structures created will continue to belong to the forest department. PTI GVS GVS DV DV