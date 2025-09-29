Govt always open to dialogue on Ladakh with LAB, KDA: MHA

New Delhi, Sept 29 (PTI) The Centre on Monday said it is always open to talks on Ladakh matters with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time and expressed confidence that continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in the near future.

The statement by the Union Home Ministry came after the LAB announced that it will stay away from talks with the Centre till normalcy is restored and a conducive atmosphere is created in Ladakh. The outfit said it would rethink about returning to the table, "if the right steps are taken before the scheduled next round of talks (on October 6)".

It demanded that the government order a judicial probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into the September 24 killings and release all those taken into custody, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The Home Ministry said the central government would continue to welcome the discussion with LAB and KDA through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or any such platform.

The Government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance "at any time", the statement said.

The dialogue mechanism established with LAB and KDA through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh has yielded good results till date in the form of increased reservations to the Scheduled Tribes of Ladakh, providing women's reservation in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and protection to local languages.

"The process of recruitment for 1800 posts in government has already commenced in the UT of Ladakh. We are confident that continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in the near future," the statement said.

Widespread violent protests occurred in Leh on September 24 during a shutdown called by LAB to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Four people were killed and scores of others were injured in the clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent NSA.

According to government sources, talks were offered on July 20 for which it did not get response. The LAB and KDA have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory. PTI ACB RT