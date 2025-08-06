Govt analysing probe report into 'mismatch' of animals’ numbers in Kolkata zoo; director transferred

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) The West Bengal forest department has received an inquiry report into the alleged mismatch in the annual inventory of the Kolkata zoo, and in the process of analysing the findings, a senior official said on Wednesday.

In another development, the zoo director Arun Mukherjee was transferred to the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling Hills. The authorities claimed the transfer was routine.

The forest department last month ordered an inquiry into media reports about a major discrepancy in the animal inventory report of the 149-year-old Alipore Zoological Gardens in Kolkata during the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

"We have received the report which is being analysed. We will let you know about the findings at the appropriate time. There is an official process. We are maintaining transparency," Chief Wildlife Warden S Sundriyal told PTI.

He said that Mukherjee was transferred from Kolkata to Darjeeling following a state forest department order on August 1.

The transfer took place weeks after reports that the closing stock of 2023-24 in Kolkata zoo registered 672 animals, while the opening stock of 2024-25 showed only 321 animals. Thus, 321 animals disappeared overnight. The development prompted a visit from a Central Zoo Authority (CZA) team to the zoological garden last week.

Pressed if Mukherjee's transfer was related to the discrepancy in the annual inventory of animals, Sundriyal said, "Apart from him, several other IFS officials were transferred as part of routine reshuffle. Nothing more should be read into it.

Tripti Sah, a senior IFS officer, has taken over charge as the new full time director of Alipore Zoo in Mukherjee's place.