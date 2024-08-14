Govt announces Police Medals 14 Rajasthan officers

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) The Union home ministry has announced the President's Police Medal for a senior Rajasthan Police officer and Police Medal for 14 other officers and employees on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

According to an official statement, Additional Director General of Police (ATS and SOG) Vijay Kumar Singh has been selected for the President's Police Medal.

Among the officers selected for the Police Medal are ASP, Jaisalmer, Deva Ram, ASP, Kaman, Satish Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commandant SDRF, Jaipur Surendra Singh, Assistant Commandant, 3rd Battalion RAC Bikaner, Deep Chand Saharan, Inspector, ATS Unit Kota Deepti Joshi, Police Inspector, CID Unit Banswada, Jai 'Singh Rao, Sub Inspector, Jodhpur, Manish Chaudhary, Platoon Commander, 5th Battalion RAC Jaipur, Hariom Singh, and Sub Inspector Police, Police Telecommunication, Bhilwara, Fateh Singh.

Head constables Subhash Chandra and Atmaprakash Khairwal, and Constables Ballu Ram, Sauraj Singh Meena and Gulzari Lal Singh have been also selected for the Police Medal. PTI AG ANB ANB