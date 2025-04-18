Govt appoints four new CBDT members

New Delhi: Four new members have been appointed to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by the Union government.

An official order issued on Thursday said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the names of four 1989 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers of the Income Tax cadre-- Pankaj Kumar Mishra, Sanjay Bahadur, L Rajasekhar Reddy and G Aparna Rao.

Mishra, a former director of FIU has been working as Member (Finance) in the Atomic Energy Commission while Bahadur as principal director general (training) of the I-T department in Delhi.

Reddy is working as principal chief commissioner (TDS) at Chennai and Rao as principal chief commissioner at Bengaluru.

The CBDT is the decision-making body for the Income-Tax department and the direct taxes administration of the country.

The CBDT, under the department of revenue in the Union finance ministry, is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

The CBDT is currently led by Chairman Ravi Agrawal (1988-batch IRS) while the two serving members are Prabodh Seth and Ramesh Narain Parbat of the 1989 batch.