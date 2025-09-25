Govt appoints MPs Kanwar Singh Tanwar, Jashvantsinh Parmar to Rehabilitation Council of India

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Centre has appointed Lok Sabha MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Parmar Jashvantsinh Salamsinh as members of the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

The RCI is a statutory body responsible for regulating and monitoring the training of rehabilitation professionals and promoting education and services for persons with disabilities.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Thursday, the appointments were made under clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992.

Their tenure will be for two years starting from the date of the notification, or until their successors are appointed, whichever is longer.