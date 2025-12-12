Govt approves 4 new police stations, 2 new administrative zones for Mumbai police force

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has given its approval to the creation of four new police stations, two new administrative zones and three Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) divisions under the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, officials said on Friday.

The move is aimed at improving policing efficiency and provide better law enforcement for the expanding metropolis, they said.

A Government Resolution (GR) to this effect was issued on Thursday by the state home department headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti had sent a proposal to the government seeking creation of new police stations, zones and divisions in October this year.

CM Fadnavis gave his nod to the proposal and sanctioned creation of four new police stations, two zones and three ACP divisions, he said.

Accordingly, the government approved the creation of Maharashtra Nagar, Golibar, Madh Marve and Asalpha police stations, restructuring of 13 zones and also creation of two new zones and three ACP posts, he said.

The Maharashtra Nagar police station will be carved out by dividing Bhandup and Parksite police stations; Golibar police station will be created by bifurcating the existing Vakola and Nirmal Nagar police stations; Madh Marve police station by dividing Malvani police station and Asalpha police station by dividing Ghatkopar and Sakinaka police stations.

The decision was taken following approval by a high-level committee of secretaries chaired by the Chief Secretary on November 11, the officials said.

For the establishment of these four police stations, the government has sanctioned creation of 1,448 new posts across various ranks, with an approved recurring expenditure of Rs 124.13 crore and non-recurring expenditure of Rs 7.39 crore, the resolution mentioned.

Additionally, 34 new posts have been approved for the two new police zones with a recurring cost of Rs 6.24 crore and non-recurring cost of Rs 83.95 lakh, it said, adding that another 30 posts have been sanctioned for the three new ACP divisions.

The creation of new police stations aiming to improve policing efficiency and provide better law enforcement for the growing area of Mumbai, the officials added.

At present, the Mumbai police force has 91 police stations, 13 zones and five regions, excluding cyber police stations and marine police stations. PTI DC NP