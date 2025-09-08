Govt approves construction of second floor at Chintamani Public Hospital in Chikkaballapura

Bengaluru, Sept 8 (PTI) Karnataka government issued an order on Monday approving the construction work of the second floor at the 100-bed Chintamani Public Hospital in Chikkaballapura district.

The hospital is at present functioning on the ground floor and first floor with an area of about 4,000 square metres, said the health department.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 9.98 crore, will use the funds of the Karnataka Examination Authority, stated the government order.

The project must also ensure that, before starting the construction work, technical approvals are obtained from the competent authority. Detailed estimates of the work should also be sent to the department for administrative approval, stated the government order.

The project should be implemented by inviting tenders in accordance with the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act 1999 and Rules 2000, added the order.

According to the health department, as per the structural stability analysis of the existing Chintamani Public Hospital building, two additional floors can be constructed.

The health department also said there was a proposal to upgrade the existing 100-bedded taluk hospital to a 150-bedded hospital at Chintamani, but it found that the existing facility does not have the required area of 6,500 square meter, as per Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms. It is therefore decided to construct an additional floor, according to the order. PTI JR ADB