Govt approves upgrading 92,108 anganwadis to Saksham anganwadis: WCD minister

In her first interaction as the WCD minister with media on Tuesday night, Devi said as part of the 'Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi' initiative, 11,412 out of 33,175 state-level master trainers have been trained, who will in turn train all Anganwadi workers across India.

Additionally, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme has been expanded to all districts, reinforcing the importance of educating and empowering the girl child, the minister said.

Devi emphasised the government's commitment to women-led development.

"The prime minister's vision of building a developed India is moving from women's development to women-led development, where women are equal partners in the story of development and national progress and where they lead," Devi said during the interaction with media.

The minister addressed several issues affecting women and children, including women's safety and empowerment, child development and nutrition.

To ensure women's safety, One-Stop Centres provide essential services, including medical and legal aid, while 24-hour toll-free helplines -- 181 and 1098 -- offer immediate assistance to women and children in crisis, Devi said.

The minister said that the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programmes focus on tackling malnutrition among women and children and underline the crucial link between their health and social well-being.

The ministry is also working to enhance women's workforce participation through working women's hostels and daycare centres, she added.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the gender budget allocation for schemes aimed at the welfare and empowerment of women is Rs 3.3 lakh crore, a 37.3 per cent increase compared to the FY 2023-24 gender budget, the minister noted.

Additionally, 411 special POCSO courts have been established and the child helpline has been integrated with ERSS-112, she said.

Devi said that 785 One-Stop Centres are now operating nationwide, providing comprehensive support to women in need.

The government has also approved upgrading of 92,108 Anganwadis to Saksham Anganwadis, aiming to improve the quality of early childhood education and nutrition, she added.

Moreover, significant legislative amendments have been made to the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the POCSO Act, 2012, to strengthen the legal framework for the protection of children, Devi said.

"These efforts are part of comprehensive missions, such as Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti. Through various schemes, the ministry is progressing towards the vision of a developed India envisioned by the prime minister," she added.