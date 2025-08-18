Govt asked in LS if it has 'action plan' to check 'destruction of culture' through social media

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The government was on Monday asked in the Lok Sabha whether it has prepared any "action plan" to check the "destruction of Indian culture" through social media.

In a written response to the query from CPI(M) member Amra Ram, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat replied in the negative.

Ram also asked whether the government proposes to "frame any law" in order to take action against the "people and companies corrupting our culture". He, however, did not elaborate on his queries.

To both the queries, Shekhawat said, "No, sir". PTI KND KVK KVK