Govt at doorstep programme brought revolutionary change in Jharkhand: CM

Ramgarh, Nov 27 (PTI) The 'government at doorstep' programme brought a revolutionary change in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant said on Monday.

Advertisment

Addressing a public meeting at Lukaiyatand in Gola block of Ramgarh district, he said people are getting their grievances resolved at their doorstep because of this initiative.

"Earlier, people did not have direct interaction with officials and they had to make rounds of government offices to get their grievances resolved. But, this government has brought the officials to people's doorsteps to get their work done," he said.

Soren said his government has been creating employment opportunities for the youths of the state.

Advertisment

"Around 90,000 people have been provided jobs in the private sector. The government also provided financial help to many to start their own businesses," he said.

Noting the success of his government's social security schemes, Soren said that earlier only a few people got old-age pensions.

"Now each and every person over 60 years are getting old-age pension," he said.

He also paid tribute to his grandfather Sobaran Manjhi, who was assassinated 66 years ago, at the 'Shaheed Sthal' here. PTI CORR SAN SAN SOM