‘Govt at your doorstep’ programme to be relaunched soon: Jharkhand CM

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Mar 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said his government will soon relaunch its outreach programme ‘Government at your doorstep’ to resolve public grievances on the spot.

Soren also claimed that the change, which the people of Jharkhand had witnessed in the past five years, had not been experienced by them for about 20 years after the formation of the state.

“I have been stating that our government doesn’t operate from Ranchi but from villages of the state. This is the people’s government,” Soren said after inaugurating the two-day 'Banshidhar Mahotsav' in Garhwa.

“Like the previous term, we will soon relaunch the ‘Government at your doorstep’ programme to resolve the grievances of people in rural areas," the chief minister said.

He said the promise that was made to women of the state during the election was fulfilled soon after the formation of the government.

“We are providing the highest assistance to women among all states in the country in an effort to help them overcome their challenges,” Soren said.

The chief minister claimed they are doing a lot for the people in the state, but some "disruptive elements are creating obstacles".

“They not only create barriers to prevent us from working but also harass us with false allegations,” Soren said, in an apparent attack on the BJP.

The CM said the state’s Palamu division, mainly Garhwa and Palamu districts, falls under a rain shadow area.

“Farmers in the area suffer due to scanty rainfall. To deal with the water crisis, our government, in its previous term, launched the Rs 1200-crore Kanhar project. It is likely to be completed in six to eight months,” he said.

The Jharkhand CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 182.73 crore for the Palamu division. PTI SAN SAN BDC