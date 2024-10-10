Govt bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, says it aims to establish Islamic state

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The government on Thursday declared Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a global pan-Islamic group set up in Jerusalem in 1953, a banned organisation as it aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally through jihad and terrorist activities.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS and raising funds for terror activities.

The HuT is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms, secure apps and by conducting 'Dawah' meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism.

The home ministry said the HuT is an organisation which aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country.

"And whereas, the central government believes that Hizb-ut-Tahrir is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India," the notification said while declaring the group as a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. PTI ACB ACB KVK KVK