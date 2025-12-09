Govt becomes stronger when party workers are heard: Rajasthan minister Meena

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Addressing the concerns of BJP workers is essential for strengthening the government and the party organisation, Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the party state headquarters, Meena said the government and the organisation had jointly decided that two ministers and two office bearers would hold hearings at the party office three days a week.

He was accompanied by Minister of State Otaram Dewasi.

"It is crucial that workers of the ruling party are heard. When their problems and the issues of their constituencies are addressed, the organisation becomes strong and when the organisation is strong, the government also becomes stronger," he said.

Targeting the previous Congress government, Meena alleged that its tenure was marked by "vindictive actions" against BJP workers.

"Cases were filed against our workers, and names were removed under pressure from Congress members. BJP does not discriminate against any worker," he added.

Dewasi said that while the BJP headquarters is holding regular worker hearings, ministers continue to conduct public hearings at their residences as usual.

Responding to questions on urea availability, Meena reiterated that there is no shortage of fertiliser in the state. He said a token-based distribution system had led to crowding at distribution points, but stocks were sufficient.

"Against a requirement of 11.33 lakh metric tonnes, the state has received 11.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea. There is no question of scarcity," he said.

He added that higher soil moisture this year had resulted in simultaneous sowing of wheat, barley, gram and mustard, which briefly increased demand. PTI AG APL APL