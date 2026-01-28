Govt becoming successful in building system free from corruption, scams: President

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the government is becoming successful in building a system free of corruption and scams, and as a result every single rupee of the taxpayers is being spent on the country's development and welfare.

She was addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, marking the start of the Budget Session.

The President said that today India is making unprecedented investment in modern infrastructure. Its rapid progress across land, sea and air is now a topic of global discussion, she said.

"My government is becoming successful in building a system free of corruption and scams," Murmu said.

She said the government is institutionalising transparency and honesty in systems.

"In the last one year, my government has provided benefits worth more than Rs 6.75 lakh crore directly to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer," Murmu said.

The President said the government is also moving forward on the path of 'Reforms Express'.

"Old rules and provisions are being updated continuously according to future needs," she said.