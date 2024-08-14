Govt being run from cities and towns: Punjab CM on 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' scheme

Jalandhar, Aug 14 (PTI) Now the government is not run from Chandigarh but from cities and towns, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday as he interacted with people here under the 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' (government at your doorstep) scheme.

The chief minister said this scheme is the first of its kind, according to a statement.

The scheme is aimed at resolving the grievances of people.

Now the government is not run from Chandigarh but from cities and towns across the state, Mann told the gathering.

Earlier, people had to visit government offices but now officers are visiting villages to resolve people's grievances, he said.

It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that people who are coming here with complaints are getting their work done, he added.

Mann has rented a house in Jalandhar where he meets people from Majha and Doaba regions on two days every week to resolve their issues and get their routine work done.