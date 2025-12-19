Govt, BoI to ink MoU for Jharkhand employees

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday held a courtesy meeting with the top officials of the Bank of India.

During the discussion, the officials briefed him about the government salary package for state employees, which will be formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) next week.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the government is committed to providing employees a better work environment with all facilities and support. The salary package aims to ensure safety and financial security for state employees and their families.

Under the package, state employees, retired staff, and contract workers with salary accounts at Bank of India will enjoy various banking benefits, including accident insurance.