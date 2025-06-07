Govt buildings, stadiums to be redesigned in Delhi to better serve persons with disabilities

New Delhi, June 7 (PTI) All government buildings and sports stadiums in Delhi will soon be redesigned to better serve persons with disabilities (PwDs) with features like ramps, lifts and Braille signage, among others, officials said on Saturday.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat, to review the ongoing Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan, an official statement said.

The meeting, also attended by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials from the office of the chief commissioner for PwDs, focused on enhancing accessibility for PwDs in public spaces, educational institutes and sports stadiums, the statement said.

Under the Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan, the city aims to implement accessibility upgrades across government and institutional infrastructure, it said.

The campaign will focus on promoting an inclusive and barrier-free environment for PwDs to ensure that no one is left out of the mainstream society due to disability.

"The government is committed to transform Delhi into a model of accessibility and inclusion," Gupta said. She added that the initiative will not only raise awareness about accessibility standards but also promote inclusive practices across public services.

The campaign aligns with the Accessible India Campaign launched nationally in 2015, which seeks to ensure universal accessibility in infrastructure, transportation and digital services for the PwDs, the statement said.

Taking this vision forward at the city level, the Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan aims to turn Delhi into India's first 'Purple City' – a term used to denote a fully-accessible and inclusive urban space, it said.

The campaign will follow a three-pronged framework – "Sarkar, Samaj, Bazaar". Government agencies will lead infrastructure upgrades to meet the national accessibility norms, while local communities, including the elderly and people across 21 disability categories, will be engaged to ensure inclusivity.

Partnerships will be built with vendors, innovators, and CSR initiatives to develop cost-effective solutions, the statement said.

The initiative is being supported by the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA), which works towards employment, entrepreneurship, and accessibility for persons with disabilities, it said.

The meeting also discussed organising a 'Purple Fest' under the Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan, which will aim to foster a more positive and sensitive attitude towards the rights, talents and capabilities of persons with disabilities. According to the statement, all public buildings and stadiums will be equipped with ramps, lifts, Braille signage, wheelchair-friendly access, and audio-visual aids to ensure unhindered use by persons with disabilities. Special schemes will also be launched to encourage the participation of PwDs in sports, education, and public services, it added.

Reiterating that ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens remains a top priority of the Delhi government, Gupta said, "This is not just a matter of social responsibility but a vital step toward building an inclusive and equal capital."