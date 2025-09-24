Govt built on 'stolen mandates' has no moral legitimacy; roll revision another 'dirty trick' from BJP's toolkit: Cong

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) In a scathing attack on the Centre, the Congress on Wednesday said a government built on "stolen mandates" and "rigged voter lists" has no moral or political legitimacy, and claimed that "conspiracy" of the special intensive revision was another "dirty trick" from the BJP's toolkit to manipulate electoral rolls to cling on to power.
The assertions were made in two resolutions - one political and the other an appeal to voters of Bihar - that were passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting at Sadaqat Ashram, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in the next one month, Gandhi will come out with more revelations on "vote chori" which would be akin to detonating "hydrogen bomb", "mini hydrogen bomb", "uranium bomb" and "plutonium bomb".
"Different bombs in different places. This is just the beginning. The revelations related to Mahadevapura and Aland in Karnataka are just the beginning, and there is a long story in this motion about the vote-stealing campaign," Ramesh said.
A campaign to collect 5 crore signatures against "vote chori" was launched from September 15 and will continue till October 15th, and these 5 crore signatures will be submitted to the Election Commission, he said.
"The Election Commission is not answering our questions. The Election Commission has conspired and has become a puppet of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah)," he said.
The meeting was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among others.
In the political resolution, the CWC said, "'Vote chori' and irregularities in our electoral rolls have shaken public belief in the very foundations of our democracy. The CWC resolved to salute Rahul Gandhi for boldly exposing the shameless 'vote chori' and bravely fighting these brazen attempts to subvert democracy." "This exposes the systematic and deliberate conspiracy used to manufacture an elected majority for the BJP. A government built on stolen mandates and rigged voter lists has no moral or political legitimacy," the resolution said.
"It is not based on public trust but on deceit. In the absence of democratic accountability, the government is freed of any obligation to care about unemployment, farmer suicides, inflation, crumbling healthcare, ruined education and crumbling infrastructure. The government is apathetic because it knows that it can remain in power not through service but through deceit and fear," the resolution said.
'Vote chori' is inseparable from attacks on the Constitution, the economy, social justice, and national security, it said.
It is the single thread that exposes the regime's illegitimacy and its actions, the resolution said.
The CWC reiterated its dire apprehension regarding the special intensive revision in Bihar as "yet another dirty trick from the BJP's toolkit to manipulate electoral rolls and cling to power".
"Their aim is clear: to disenfranchise the poor, workers, backward classes and minorities ' the very people who are determined to oust the NDA from Bihar," the CWC said.
"Once their votes are taken away, they will also be deprived of their other rights - ration, housing, water, pension, healthcare facilities and even dignity. The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is a firm pledge that the Congress Party will never give up the fight for those who have been inhumanely treated, exploited, oppressed and marginalised by the BJP," the resolution said.
The days of this corrupt, incompetent, and authoritarian government are numbered, and the Bihar elections will seal its fate," it said.
In its appeal to Bihar voters, the CWC urged the people to recognize the power of their vote.
"The Indian National Congress promises to continue the struggle, both inside Parliament and on the streets. This fight is for the protection of our fundamental constitutional rights, for reservations and social justice, and for ensuring fair delivery of welfare benefits to every citizen of Bihar as well as India," he said.
"Since Mahatma Gandhi's first Satyagraha in India, against indigo planters in Champaran, Bihar has always guided the direction of the nation. It once again stands at a decisive juncture today," the appeal said.
"The Congress Working Committee calls upon all voters of Bihar to strengthen this democratic fight. What has already become a household slogan in Bihar is poised to echo across the nation tomorrow - "Vote Chor, Ghaddi Chorh," it said.
In the appeal, the Congress Working Committee declared that the conspiracy of the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls is the "greatest threat to our democracy today".
"As evident in Bihar, this process has been designed to systematically rob citizens from marginalized communities like Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis, and Minorities of their Right to Vote," the CWC said.
"This disenfranchisement through the attack on the Right to Vote will culminate in snatching away their rights in government welfare schemes as well as their constitutionally guaranteed reservations. When the vote of the people is stolen, their future, their dignity, and their constitutional entitlements are stolen along with it," it said.
In its political resolution, the Congress also condemned the systematic poisoning of the social fabric of India.
The ruling party has consistently sought to perpetuate communal polarisation, deliberately creating hateful campaign material and engaging in the worst kind of rumour-mongering to "demonise minorities".
"Dalits and Adivasis continue to face rampant and escalating violence, and systemic discrimination. Shameful attempts have been made at the highest levels of government to mainstream the RSS, an organisation which has consistently proved its lack of allegiance to the Indian Constitution," the resolution said.
The Congress also attacked the government over the situation in Manipur, saying after presiding over the collapse of state and society in the state for over two and a half years, the Prime Minister finally visited the state but again failed to summon the moral courage to meaningfully engage with the people, giving them no more than five hours of his time.
"The Union Government's silence, inaction, and complicity has created a climate where perpetrators of hate and violence are emboldened," it alleged.
The CWC also expressed sorrow over the untimely and tragic demise of Assam's singing sensation, Zubeen Garg, and extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to his grieving family and devoted audience.
The CWC expressed grief at the loss of lives in the unprecedented rains, cloudbursts, and floods that have ravaged Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and several other parts of the country.
These disasters are a grim reminder of the ecological crisis unfolding before us, the resolution. PTI ASK ZMN