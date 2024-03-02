Govt celebrates International Wheelchair Day with empowerment initiatives, sporting events

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) On the occasion of International Wheelchair Day, various initiatives were organised under the aegis of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, national institutes, composite regional centres and public sector undertakings (PSUs), according to an official statement.

The statement issued by the Department of Disability Affairs said the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) provided wheelchairs to the beneficiaries of the ADIP schemes across its various centres.

Alongside distributing wheelchairs, the ALIMCO also conducted training sessions aimed at educating wheelchair users and their attendants on proper wheelchair usage.

Additionally, the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities in Secunderabad organised training programmes and practical demonstrations showcasing different types of wheelchairs, the statement said.

The initiative is aimed at educating individuals about the diverse range of wheelchair options available to meet specific mobility needs.

Meanwhile, the Composite Regional Centre in Davanagere conducted a specialised training programme designed for wheelchair users and the general public, emphasising the importance of inclusivity and accessibility.

Further marking the occasion, a 100-metre wheelchair race was held for individuals with locomotor disabilities at the Narsinghgarh Higher Secondary School by the Composite Regional Centre in Tripura, promoting physical activity and sportsmanship among the differently-abled community.

The Composite Regional Centre in Nellore organised an awareness rally and various sports activities to celebrate International Wheelchair Day, fostering a spirit of unity and solidarity among the beneficiaries, the statement said. PTI UZM RC