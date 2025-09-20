Govt clerk commits suicide in Kota; former live-in partner, friend booked for abetment

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 19 (PTI) A 28-year-old government clerk allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his official quarter in Kota, leaving behind a suicide note that blamed "love" behind him taking the extreme step, police said on Friday.

Prakash Swami (28), a resident of Alawar posted with the additional district magistrate's office in Kota since 2000, named a woman, reportedly his former live-in partner, and her friend, both posted with the GST department in Gujarat, in the note.

Police have booked them for abetment to suicide.

Swami was spotted hanging by his neighbours at around 1.30 am on Friday, who informed the police, Circle Officer at the Nayapura police station, Vinod Kumar, said.

In his suicide note found in the room, Swami said “only love is responsible for my death”, as he named Mamta Swami and Vishnu Sharma in it, the officer said.

Based on the complaint of the deceased's brother, police filed a case of abetment to suicide against Mamta and Vishnu.

It has been learnt that Mamta was in a live-in relationship with Swami, who helped her prepare for competitive exams till her selection as GST inspector in 2023. She is currently posted in Surat, the officer said.

After her selection, Mamta allegedly stopped speaking to Swami and entered into a relationship with Vishnu, also a GST inspector posted in Surat, Kumar said. PTI COR ARI