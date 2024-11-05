Govt clerk found dead in Tahsildar's chamber, FIR filed against minister's PA, 2 others

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old Second Division Assistant was found dead inside the chamber of the Tahsildar's office in the district headquarters town on Tuesday, police said.

A detailed investigation will be conducted into the death of Rudranna Yadavannavar, they added.

No death note was recovered, according to police.

"This morning, our inspector received information that an individual had hung himself in the Tahsildar’s chambers. We visited the spot. Upon preliminary examination, it was observed that he had hung himself with a veil," a senior police officer stated.

The reason for this extreme step is yet to be determined, he added.

"Based on a complaint from the deceased’s wife, a case has been registered, and a thorough investigation will follow. All allegations will be examined," the officer noted.

In her complaint, the wife mentioned a message her husband posted in the Tahsildar office staff's WhatsApp group, stating he would die by suicide around 7.30 pm on November 4.

The deceased also named three individuals he held responsible for his death—Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, office staff Ashok Kabbaligar, and Somu, the personal assistant to Minister of Women and Child Development, and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, according to the officer.

"We are investigating all allegations made in the complaint, which are also part of the FIR," he added.

As part of the investigation, police are reviewing CCTV footage from the premises to determine the sequence of events. PTI AMP COR RS KH