Advertisment
National

Govt clerk found dead in Tehsildar's chamber in Karnataka's Belagavi

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Rudranna suicide

Belagavi (Karnataka): A 35-year-old Second Division Assistant was found dead inside the chamber of the Tahsildar's office in this district headquarters town on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

A detailed investigation will be carried out into the death of Rudranna, they said.

No death note has been recovered, police said.

"Today morning, our inspector received information that a person had hung himself in the chambers of the Tehsildar. We visited the spot. Upon preliminary examination of the body, it can be seen that he hung himself with a veil," a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

The reason for taking such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.

"We will take up a case based on the complaint by his family members and we have also called investigating officers, and the Forensic Science Laboratory team to the crime scene and they will do a detailed spot inspection. Based on the complaint, a detailed investigation will be carried out," he said.

Police are also scanning through footage from CCTVs installed on the premises as part of investigation to ascertain the sequence of events.

Karnataka Tehsildar Belagavi
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe