Govt clerk found dead in Tehsildar's chamber in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka): A 35-year-old Second Division Assistant was found dead inside the chamber of the Tahsildar's office in this district headquarters town on Tuesday, police said.

A detailed investigation will be carried out into the death of Rudranna, they said.

No death note has been recovered, police said.

"Today morning, our inspector received information that a person had hung himself in the chambers of the Tehsildar. We visited the spot. Upon preliminary examination of the body, it can be seen that he hung himself with a veil," a senior police officer said.

The reason for taking such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.

"We will take up a case based on the complaint by his family members and we have also called investigating officers, and the Forensic Science Laboratory team to the crime scene and they will do a detailed spot inspection. Based on the complaint, a detailed investigation will be carried out," he said.

Police are also scanning through footage from CCTVs installed on the premises as part of investigation to ascertain the sequence of events.