Govt collects details of temple properties: Puducherry CM

Puducherry, Oct 16 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said here on Wednesday that the government was collecting details of properties of all temples in the Union Territory.

Interacting with reporters at his chamber, he said, "The necessary works to collect the details of all the temple properties are in progress now. The full details would be available soon".

Rangasamy said that he had announced on the floor of the House in the last session that details relating to temple properties would be collected soon to ensure their protection.

Family card holders in the Union Territory would be issued 10 kgs of rice and two kilograms of sugar per card at ration shops for free, from October 21 in view of Diwali festival, he said.

From next month onwards, every red colour ration card (below poverty line card) would get 20 kilograms of rice at free of cost and each yellow ration card holders (above poverty line card) would be distributed 10 kilograms of rice at free of cost every month.

The monthly assistance to differently abled persons had been hiked by Rs 1,000 from current month and the beneficiaries would get the enhanced amount from November. Annually this would entail an expenditure of Rs 24.5 crores, the CM said.

He said that the government had tackled the impact of the recent rains in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. PTI COR DB ROH