Govt college in Rohru to be renamed after Virbhadra Singh: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced to rename the Government College Seema at Rohru in Shimla district after six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh.

Speaking as the chief guest at the annual function of the college affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University, Sukhu also announced to launch a B.Ed course from the next academic session.

Assuring to provide financial assistance for building a hostel, the chief minister said the construction of a multipurpose building in the college would begin soon.

Sukhu also dedicated projects worth Rs 100.95 crore to the people of the Rohru Assembly segment, a statement issued here said.

Encouraging the students, Sukhu said that success in life can only be achieved through hard work and dedication towards the targeted goals.

To mark the occasion, the chief minister felicitated students who performed well in various activities besides administering them an oath to refrain from drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said 15,000 posts in various categories have been approved by the education department to provide quality education to students.

The state government is also offering promotions besides recruiting new staff in the education department, he added. PTI BPL ARI