Govt college professor commits suicide in UP

Mathura, Jul 23 (PTI) A professor at a government college in Sultanpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house here, police said on Tuesday.

Vimal Kumar Gupta, 47, had got a job at the Government Engineering College in Sultanpur recently. He had taken leave and returned home to Mathura's Shriradhapuram Estate Colony.

Gupta hung himself in his room on Monday afternoon while his two children were studying in the adjacent room. His wife, who is a school teacher, was at work.

The reason behind the suicide is being ascertained, police said, adding no suicide note was found at the spot.

Superintendent of Police (city) Arvind Kumar said the incident came to light when the professor's wife -- Seema Gupta -- returned home and found him hanging in their room.

The officer said Gupta had been living in Mathura for the last 10 years before getting the job in Sultanpur. Earlier, he taught at a private university in Mathura. PTI COR NAV RHL