Govt comes out with regulations for cooperative societies in Dadra, Daman, Diu

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The government has come out with regulations for registration, incorporation and management of co-operative societies in the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Co-operative Societies Regulation, 2024 was promulgated on Monday on behalf of the President by the Legislative Department in the Union Law Ministry.

The regulation also seeks to repeal the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960 as applicable to the erstwhile union territory of Daman and Diu, and the Gujarat Co-operative Societies Act, 1961 as applicable to the erstwhile Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In 2019, Parliament had passed a bill to merge two union territories — Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli — into one unit.

According to the regulation, the Administrator will appoint a person to be called the Registrar of co-operative societies for the Union territory.

To assist the registrar in his functions, the administrator may appoint such number of additional registrars, joint registrars, deputy registrars, assistant registrars and other persons with such designations as may be deemed fit.