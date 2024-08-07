Govt committed for coastal security; helping states to improve marine police: Nityanand Rai in RS

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The government is taking steps to ensure the coastal security of the nation and is helping coastal states by improving their infrastructure for supervision, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a supplementary question, the minister said the terrorist attack on Mumbai on November 26, 2008 was a lesson for the country to remain alert to face any such situation.

"The government is fully committed for the coastal security," he said.

The government is cooperating with the coastal states and is constructing new radar stations for monitoring and joint patrolling is also conducted with the Coast Guard.

It is also running 820 community engagement programmes and incident management is done through digital mapping.

It has also set up the Rashtriya Coastal Police Academy (RCPA) to train the manpower of state marine police.

The government has also provided over 200 boats of 5 to 12-tonne capacity.

"204 coastal police stations have been set up for 11,000 km coastline and over 800 vehicles has been provided," he said.

The government through a technology network is trying to fill the gaps in coastal security.

Besides, the government is also strengthening coast guard.

Ashokrao Shankarrao of BJP asked about the status of a proposal from Maharashtra for 14 more boats for coastal surveillance under the Coastal Security Scheme (CSS).

Replying to it Rai said the government had earlier provided boats to the state governments, however, after a review it was found that they were not properly maintained due to technical issues.

"It was decided that there was no requirement for purchase of 14 boats proposed for Maharashtra and 225 for some other states," he said.

However, he added, for an integrated coastal security, an inter-ministerial group has been constituted, which has conducted three meetings.

This committee is consulting with the stakeholders.

Sandosh kumar P of CPI demanded making Kozhipannai area of Kerala as one of the Coast Guard regions. PTI KRH HVA