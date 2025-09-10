Govt committed to boosting pace of economic development in Bihar: Modi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is committed to expanding connectivity and boosting the pace of economic development in Bihar and has approved construction of four-lane Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Modi. The project in the poll-bound state is scheduled to be completed in the next three years.

Modi said the project will cut down on travel time and increase employment and trading opportunities.

The CCEA also approved doubling of the 177-kilometre Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat single railway line section in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal at an outlay of Rs 3,169 crore.

The Prime Minister said the project will make life much easier for people in these states. The expansion of rail services is in line with the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar' and developed India. PTI KR RUK RUK