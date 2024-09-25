Govt committed to develop robust strategies to protect citizens' health: Union health secretary

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The government is committed to developing robust strategies that protect the health of citizens while contributing to global climate goals, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), inaugurated the Climate and Health Solutions (CHS) India Conclave at Delhi.

The two-day conclave aims to address the twin emergencies of climate change and public health by bringing together policymakers, experts, and stakeholders to develop actionable strategies for India's health sector, a health ministry statement said.

Chandra in his keynote address highlighted the urgent need for integrating climate considerations into health planning.

He said, "The Climate and Health Solutions India Conclave is a testament to our commitment to building a climate-resilient health system that addresses the unique needs of developing nations like ours. India is leading by example, integrating climate considerations into our health policies and emergency response mechanisms." Chandra further added, "We are proud to collaborate with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other global partners to ensure that our health sector is equipped to tackle unforeseen climate impacts and support sustainable development for all. Together, we can achieve the vision of 'One Health, One Family, One Future." Addressing the gathering, Punya Salila Srivastava, OSD, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted the steps taken to integrate climate considerations into health planning.

"India has taken proactive steps in integrating climate change considerations into its public health policies. A pivotal moment in this journey was the creation of the Mission on Climate Change and Health, nearly a decade ago, under the Prime Minister's Council on Climate Change.

"In 2019, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare introduced the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) under the National Health Mission," she stated.

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India, in the presidential address, emphasised the importance of India's leadership, scale and size in demonstrating the leapfrogging of development pathways at the intersection of climate change and health for India and the world.

"As we confront rising temperatures, unpredictable weather patterns, and the growing burden on healthcare systems, it is critical that we design integrated, sustainable solutions that safeguard the health of our people and our planet," he said.