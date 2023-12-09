Govt committed to development of rural communities: Rijiju

Itanagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the Centre was committed to the development and upliftment of rural communities.

Taking part in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Rama Camp in Dirang circle of West Kameng district, he outlined the goals of various welfare schemes of the government, and spoke about the Centre's comprehensive efforts across sectors.

Rijiju, the minister of Earth Sciences, stressed on the need to reduce the use of plastics.

He lauded the people of the Chug village for its cleanliness.

He directed the district administration to ensure that the vans deployed for spreading awareness about government schemes visit all villages.

People also shared how government schemes made a positive impact on their lives. PTI UPL UPL SOM