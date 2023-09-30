Govt committed to ensuring development of Marathwada: CM Shinde

Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state government was committed to the all-round development of Marathwada region.

Addressing a function here, the chief minister paid rich tributes to freedom fighters involved in the liberation of Marathwada, which was part of the Hyderabad State before 1948.

"We can never forget the sacrifice of freedom fighters for the liberation of Marathwada. The government is committed to the all-round development of Marathwada. The government has sanctioned funds of over Rs 60,000 crore for the development of the region," he said.

Shinde said Marathwada will be linked to the Samruddhi Expressway and the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway.

He asked Marathwada Jana Vikas Parishad to submit a proposal for setting up Marathwada Bhavan and assured that the government would consider this proposal positively.

On the occasion, the Marathwada Bhushan award was presented to Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, who had served as Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The CM said the services rendered by Dr Gangakhedkar during the COVID-19 pandemic were unparalleled.

Shinde said a drive will be launched for the health checkup of senior citizens and it would be named after the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. PTI COR NSK