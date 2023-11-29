Govt committed to ensuring no one sleeps hungry: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that his government is committed to ensuring that no one sleeps hungry, after the Cabinet extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another five years.

The government has extended the PMGKAY scheme to provide 5 kg of free foodgrains per month to 81.35 crore poor for another five years that would cost the exchequer about Rs 11.80 lakh crore.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, on Tuesday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "Our government is committed to ensuring that none of my family members sleep hungry. Keeping this sentiment in mind, we have extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the next five years." "This means that the system of free ration for my poor brothers and sisters will continue till the year 2028. About 81 crore people of the country will benefit from this. I am confident that our efforts will make their lives easier and better," the prime minister said.

Modi also highlighted the Cabinet decision approving a central scheme to provide drones to 15,000 progressive women Self Help Groups (SHGs) with an outlay of Rs 1,261 crore for two years beginning 2024-25.

"In our efforts for women empowerment in the country, we have approved another big scheme, which will make our agriculture sector more prosperous. Our government has decided to provide drones to 15,000 women self-help groups, which is going to make farming much easier for our farmer brothers and sisters," Modi said.

"This will increase the income of our mothers and sisters associated with self-help groups as well as the food providers of the country and will bring new happiness in their lives," he said.

Modi also lauded the Union Cabinet approval to the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, which focuses on 11 critical interventions for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

"We are determined to connect our brothers and sisters of the tribal community, who are at the lowest socio-economic step, with the mainstream of development. Taking this resolve forward, our government has given its approval to the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan.

"With this mission, not only will the basic facilities like housing, drinking water, education and health improve for these family members, but their life will also become more comfortable and safe," he said.

In another post in Hindi, Modi said, "Our government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to protect women and children. As part of this commitment, we have decided to give an extension of three years to the fast track special courts. These courts are providing speedy justice in cases of crimes against women and children and are also ensuring speedy punishment of the culprits." The Union Cabinet has given its nod for continuing fast track special courts for another three years for delivering swift justice in cases involving sexual offences. PTI ASK CK