Govt committed to ensuring safety of women: Adityanath on International Women's Day

Lucknow, Mar 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the role of women in building an empowered society, and said his government is firmly committed to ensuring their safety, dignity and self-reliance.

In a post on X on the occasion of International Women's Day, the chief minister said before 2017 many girls hesitated to step out of their homes after evening and felt unsafe commuting to schools and colleges.

"Crimes against women were common earlier, but today daughters are working even in night shifts," he said, attributing the change to "clear policies and honest intent" of the government.

"In building an empowered society the Uttar Pradesh government is firmly committed to ensuring the safety, dignity and self-reliance of the 'aadhi abadi', he said.

Adityanath said initiatives such as Mission Shakti and Anti-Romeo Squads have instilled fear among those committing crimes against girls and women.

"A society where daughters are safe and respected moves on the path of continuous progress," he said.

Highlighting welfare measures for women and girls, the chief minister said schemes like Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana support daughters from birth through education, while Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana enables poor families to solemnise their daughters' marriages with dignity.

He also referred to nutritional support programmes for pregnant and lactating women and said pension for destitute women has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

Adityanath said these initiatives have led to a sharp decline in dropout rates among girl students and a significant reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

The chief minister also highlighted the growing role of women in economic activities, noting that self-help groups have expanded to all development blocks of the state and around 40,000 "BC Sakhis" are confidently handling financial transactions worth thousands of crores.

Women-led initiatives such as "Lakhpati Didi", "Drone Didi", "Swasthya Sakhi" and "Surya Sakhi" are not only strengthening their families economically but also contributing to the state's economy, he said.

Emphasising respect for women, Adityanath said society must always remember the saying "Janani Janmabhoomishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi" ' mother and motherland are greater even than heaven.

Addressing the women of the state, he said they should neither fear anyone nor limit their aspirations, adding that government schemes are giving wings to their dreams.

"Do not limit yourselves to participation in the goal of a developed Uttar Pradesh, but play a leading role," he said, extending his greetings to the people of the state on International Women's Day. PTI ABN DV DV