Govt committed to ensuring smooth pilgrimage for all: Rijiju as 1st Haj flights leave

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said Centre is committed to ensuring a smooth pilgrimage for all, as the first flights carrying Indian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Haj this year took off.

The flights carried 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 from Hyderabad.

"As the Haj 2025 begins, heartfelt wishes to all 1,22,518 pilgrims undertaking this sacred journey. The first flights took off today, 288 pilgrims from Lucknow & 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad," Rijiju said in a post on X.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the Government of India remains committed to ensuring a smooth & seamless Haj pilgrimage for all. Prayers for a safe, blessed & spiritually enriching pilgrimage," he said.