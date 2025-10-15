Govt committed to ensuring sustainable growth in power sector: Arunachal minister

Itanagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has said the government is committed to operational efficiency and ensuring sustainable growth in the power sector.

Chairing the 8th state advisory committee meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APSERC) here on Tuesday, Mein called for active participation from all stakeholders in shaping a robust and efficient power ecosystem, an official statement from the deputy CM's office said.

The meeting focused on strategies to strengthen the state's power sector, enhance efficiency, and accelerate renewable energy integration in the civil secretariat here.

Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, said the Electricity Act, 2003, was aimed at bringing efficiency and transparency to the sector, but high technical and commercial losses continued to hamper progress.

Asserting that the state is a prominent hydropower hub, the deputy CM noted that the state's power sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation driven by technological innovation, renewable energy adoption, and progressive reforms.

He emphasised the crucial role of regulatory bodies and advisory committees in ensuring transparency, competitiveness, and consumer protection, while steering the sector toward sustainable growth.

Underscoring the importance of APSERC's institutional capacity, Mein highlighted the need for enhanced budgetary support and the establishment of a dedicated independent office for the commission, enabling it to function efficiently and discharge its statutory responsibilities effectively.

The meeting was attended by officials and experts, including the secretaries of Consumer Affairs and Transport, the chief engineer of the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), Arunachal Chamber of Commerce president, Prof Anoop Singh of IIT Kanpur, All India Discom Association director S N Kalita, and representatives from Power Grid, NHPC and other state utilities. PTI CORR MNB