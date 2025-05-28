Govt committed to farmers' welfare: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is committed to the welfare of farmers following a decision to increase in the Minimum Support Prices of kharif crops.

Modi said the decision taken by the Union Cabinet will boost the income of farmers as well the production of crops.

Reacting to other cabinet decisions, he said on X, "The 4-Lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor, whose construction has been approved by the Cabinet will benefit the development journey of Andhra Pradesh and generate several opportunities for the youth of the state." The projects related to Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will boost growth, sustainability, lower logistics costs and more, he said.

The government on Wednesday announced a 3 per cent increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy to Rs 2,369 per quintal and up to 9 per cent rise for pulses and oilseeds for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

The agriculture ministry's proposal on MSP for the new kharif season was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the prime minister.