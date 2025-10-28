Govt committed to farmers' welfare: PM Modi on non-urea fertiliser subsidy hike for Rabi season

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Cabinet decision approving the nutrient-based subsidy rates on Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers for the ongoing 2025-26 Rabi season, asserting that his government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

The Centre raised the subsidy on phosphorus (P) and sulphur (S) fertilisers for the ongoing 2025-26 Rabi season, with a higher subsidy allocation of Rs 37,952 crore to provide relief to the farming community.

"We are committed to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this direction, our government has taken a major step by approving subsidies on phosphorus and potash fertilisers for the 2025-26 Rabi season," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This will not only ensure affordable fertilisers for farmers but will also increase their income," he said.

The Cabinet, headed by PM Modi, increased the subsidy for phosphate to Rs 47.96 per kg for the ongoing Rabi season from Rs 43.60 per kg in the 2025 Kharif season. Similarly, the subsidy for sulphur was raised to Rs 2.87 per kg from Rs 1.77 per kg for the period under review.

However, the subsidy rates for nitrogen (N) and potash (K) were kept unchanged. The rates will be effective from October 1, 2025, till March 31, 2026.

Rabi (winter) sowing has started in many parts of the country. Wheat, mustard seed and gram are the main crops grown in this season.