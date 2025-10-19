Govt committed to help flood-hit farmers, won't let their Diwali be dark: Shinde

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the government is fully committed to compensating flood-affected farmers in the state and will not let their Diwali be dark.

On the speculation of an alliance between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming local body polls in the state, Shinde on Saturday said those who don't stand by their principles will be rejected by the people.

"Some leaders were saying that if two Thackerays come together, there'll be fireworks. But Thane's people will show them who's the boss. Those who don't stand by their principles will be rejected by the people," he stated.

"Those who sold the Shiv Sena will get 'tikli' (referring to small firecrackers) from the people, but we'll finish off our opponents with our unity and strength," Shinde targeting the rival Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing an event of his party Shiv Sena in Thane late Saturday night, Shinde said, "Diwali has begun, and we're celebrating it with joy. But amidst the celebrations, there's sadness in Marathwada due to the floods, and farmers are crying." He highlighted his party's immediate response to the Marathwada floods, saying the Shiv Sena workers were specifically instructed to prioritise disaster relief.

"Our workers went to the affected areas, and we asked them not to come to the Dussehra rally (in Mumbai), but to stay back and help the farmers. We sent assistance kits to those affected and helped them. I'm proud that our workers stood by the farmers in their time of need," he said.

Shinde said the Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has fast-tracked financial assistance to ensure a normal Diwali for those impacted.

"We're celebrating Dussehra, and I've announced that we won't let the farmers' Diwali be dark. We've taken a decision, and the compensation money is being distributed. I'm happy about this," he said.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Shinde emphasised his personal involvement in crises, a trait he said defines the Shiv Sena.

"Wherever there is disaster, Shiv Sena is there, and wherever there is crisis, there is your Eknath Shinde, this equation we have seen for several years," he said.

The deputy CM, without taking any name, targeted his opponents, particularly those who accused him of political opportunism and insulting his mentor, late Anand Dighe.

The people of Thane would "teach a lesson to those who've insulted Anand Dighe Saheb. Balasaheb (Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray) and Anand Dighe Saheb are in our hearts and blood," Shinde asserted. PTI COR GK