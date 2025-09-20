Govt committed to increasing no. of doctors uniformly across country: NMC chairman

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The government is committed to increasing the number of doctors uniformly across the country to match the WHO's recommendation of maintaining a doctor-patient ratio of 1:1000, National Medical Commission (NMC) Chaiman Dr Abhijat Sheth said on Saturday.

He said this while presiding over the 11th convocation ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.

Sheth congratulated the graduating students as well as their parents and faculty members for their dedication in guiding and motivating them towards a service in healthcare.

He emphasised the government's commitment to increasing the number of doctors in the country to meet the World Health Organization's recommendation of maintaining a uniform doctor-patient ratio of 1:1000 countrywide.

The NMC chairman also shared information about ongoing efforts to achieve a balanced undergraduate (UG) to postgraduate (PG) ratio of 1:1, aiming to elevate the quality of India's healthcare system to the standards of developed countries.

He also highlighted innovative initiatives being introduced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and the NMC, such as integrating skill-based and virtual learning alongside traditional physical education, to fulfil the requirements of competency-based medical education.

Sheth encouraged the students to prioritise their own health and well-being to persevere through challenges and remain lifelong learners.

In her address to the graduating students, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Sunita Sharma said, "You are not merely receiving a degree today, you are shouldering a profound responsibility -- to heal, to lead and to serve the nation in whatever capacity you choose." Whether pursuing clinical care, medical research or education, she advised, "Let your work be driven by empathy, evidence and excellence." Emphasising the sanctity of the medical profession, Sharma said, "This is a noble calling built on compassion and an unwavering commitment to human life." She encouraged the graduates to remain humble and grounded, no matter how far they go or how much they achieve in life. PTI PLB RC